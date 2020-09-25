Singapore food manufacturers to get opportunity to list products on FairPrice Marketplace

SINGAPORE: Local food manufacturers can now apply to list their products on the FairPrice Marketplace platform, under an initiative that will help them improve their visibility in the market and allow them to test the reception to their new items.

The initiative, called YummySG!, was launched by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and FairPrice Online on Friday (Sep 25).

Chocoworks, Nature’s Field Snacks Manufacturing, Sheng Aik Trading and Thong Siek Food Industry are among firms that have signed up so far.

The initiative "provides Singapore food manufacturers with an additional platform to diversify their revenue streams", said Enterprise Singapore and NTUC FairPrice in a media release.

"YummySG! brings together local products under the Singapore brand, providing higher visibility to consumers and differentiating them from other international products," said Enterprise Singapore and FairPrice.

"ESG is working closely with FairPrice Marketplace to curate the products for YummySG!, as well as facilitate the partnerships between participating companies and FairPrice."

The initiative is part of the agency's "continuous efforts" to support Singapore businesses to start selling online, since the launch of the E-Commerce Booster Package for small- and medium-size retailers.

The organisations added that FairPrice Marketplace will enhance its publicity efforts and drive traffic to the local products. Participating companies will also have access to online sales and traffic data, allowing them to refine their e-commerce strategies if necessary.

Manufacturers can also work with Enterprise Singapore to improve their product development, packaging design and relevant online retail strategies.

Ms Dilys Boey, assistant CEO at Enterprise Singapore, said the partnership allows food manufacturers to "leverage a collective branding and an established platform with good reach" amid a rising trend of online consumption compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the same time, through YummySG!, they will also be able to test the receptiveness of consumers to new products that they create. This, in turn, will enable them to adjust their strategies for scaling up."

Ms Deepti Lad, head of FairPrice Marketplace and B2B, said it will nurture local small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) through the YummySG! initiative.

"This will enable our SMEs to take charge of their digital transformation journey with a convenient and efficient e-commerce store to grow their business."