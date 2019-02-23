Falling stocks, Kraft Heinz trigger huge Berkshire loss

Sinking stocks and deteriorating prospects from an investment in Kraft Heinz Co pummeled the bottom line of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which on Saturday reported a large quarterly net loss even though operating profit rose.

The fourth-quarter net loss was US$25.39 billion, or US$15,467 per Class A share, reflecting more than US$27.6 billion of investment losses, including from stocks Berkshire still owns.

Results included a US$3.02 billion writedown for intangible assets that Buffett said was "almost entirely" attributable to Kraft Heinz, which on Thursday reported its own US$15.4 billion writedown for Kraft, Oscar Mayer and other assets.

Berkshire's operating profit, meanwhile, rose to US$5.72 billion from US$3.34 billion.

