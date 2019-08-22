Fannie Mae names former FDIC chair Sheila Bair to board

U.S. mortgage financing agency Fannie Mae said on Wednesday it named former Federal Deposit Insurance Corp chair Sheila Bair to its board.

The agency said Bair has been appointed to the Compensation Committee, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and the Risk Policy and Capital Committee of the board.

(Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)