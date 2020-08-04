Farley to suceed Hackett as Ford CEO and president

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday acting chief operating officer Jim Farley will take over as chief executive officer effective Oct. 1.

REUTERS: Jim Farley will succeed Jim Hackett as Ford Motor Co CEO and president on Oct. 1, the company said on Tuesday.

Hackett, 65, who replaced Mark Fields as CEO in May 2017, is retiring and will be a special adviser to Ford through March 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Farley, 58, joined Ford in 2007 and was head of the company's New Businesses, Technology and Strategy group.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)