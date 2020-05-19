FCA has to strengthen investments in Italy to seek state-backed loan: Economy Minister

Italy's Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri on Monday said Fiat Chrysler has to strengthen investments in Italy and avoid delocalizing its factories outside the national borders to apply for a state backed loan.

ROME: Italy's Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri on Monday said Fiat Chrysler has to strengthen investments in Italy and avoid delocalizing its factories outside the national borders to apply for a state backed loan.

"We have asked for additional commitments to the already stringent commitments (set for such loans): all the planned investments must be confirmed and indeed strengthened... we have said no to delocalizations," Gualtieri told a TV interview.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Angelo Amante)