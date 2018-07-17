FCC has enough votes for Sinclair draft order: official

The Federal Communications Commission has the three votes needed to approve a draft order sending Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc's proposed US$3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media Co to an administrative hearing, an official said on Monday.

Chairman Ajit Pai speaks ahead of the vote on the repeal of so called net neutrality rules at the F
Chairman Ajit Pai speaks ahead of the vote on the repeal of so called net neutrality rules at the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said on Monday he has "serious concerns" about the planned deal.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Source: Reuters

