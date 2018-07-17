FCC has enough votes for Sinclair draft order: official

The Federal Communications Commission has the three votes needed to approve a draft order sending Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc's proposed US$3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media Co to an administrative hearing, an official said on Monday.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said on Monday he has "serious concerns" about the planned deal.

