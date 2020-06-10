FCC proposes record US$225 million fine for massive robocall campaign

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday voted unanimously to propose a record-setting US$225 million fine against Texas-based health insurance telemarketers for allegedly making approximately 1 billion illegally spoofed robocalls.

The order names two individuals using business names including Rising Eagle and JSquared Telecom. The FCC said robocalls falsely claimed to offer health insurance plans from major health insurance companies such as Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, and UnitedHealth Group.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said later on Tuesday a group of state attorneys general is going to file action against the companies in U.S. District Court. The companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)