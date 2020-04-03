FCC proposes to fine TracFone Wireless US$6 million for subsidy violations

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday proposed to fine TracFone Wireless US$6 million for allegedly violating its rules governing the subsidy program for telecommunications services for low income users.

WASHINGTON: The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday proposed to fine TracFone Wireless US$6 million for allegedly violating its rules governing the subsidy program for telecommunications services for low income users.

The FCC said TracFone apparently claimed federal funding for customers "who were not actually determined to be eligible for the program."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lifeline program provides a monthly discount of up to US$9.25 on broadband and phone service for qualifying low-income consumers. TracFone, a unit of America Movil , did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)