Fed Chair Powell to speak next week at IMF on digital currencies

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak Oct. 19 at the International Monetary Fund's annual meeting, the central bank said on Thursday.

He will speak on the subject of cross-border payments and digital currencies as part of a livestream panel at 8 a.m. ET.

