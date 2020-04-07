Fed says it will provide financing against new 'payroll protection' loans

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve on Monday (Apr 6) moved to bolster a new small-business lending programme by allowing banks to turn those loans over to the Fed for cash, easing concerns among banks about getting stuck holding the low interest loans.

The Fed said it would later this week announce details of a new term financing arrangement for loans made under the so-called "Payroll Protection Programme."

Term financing facilities have been a staple of the Fed's crisis response, encouraging banks to make loans for a variety of purposes with the understanding that they could turn them over to the central bank, get cash in return - and continue lending.

The Payroll Protection Programme is one of the key measures adopted as part of a more than US$2 trillion effort to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis, which has forced large portions of the U.S. economy to shutter in an effort to encourage "social distancing."

It dedicates US$350 billion for loans so small businesses can keep paying workers and meet basic expenses like rent.

But the rollout of the programme has been fitful. Some bankers have said they remain unclear about their potential risks if the loans go bad - even though the Treasury Department has said it will guarantee them in most instances. Bankers have also been concerned about holding onto the 1per cent loans even though Treasury last week said they could be sold back to the Small Business Administration after seven weeks.

The Fed programme would let lenders recoup their funds more quickly, providing an additional layer of comfort for bankers to participate in a programme meant to get cash in the hands of small-business owners as fast as possible.

The Fed is working on a separate "Main Street Lending Facility" expected to focus on mid-sized employers with between 500 and 10,000 workers.

