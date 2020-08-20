Fed's Barkin says uncertainty is weighing on US outlook

High levels of uncertainty are weighing on households, businesses and banks, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin said on Wednesday, calling for controlling the spread of the virus and delivering fiscal support.

"We simply need to get this virus under control" to give people confidence and certainty, Barkin told the National Economists Club in a virtual event. But the economy also needs "continued fiscal support" to get through this period, he said.

The White House and U.S. lawmakers have failed to reach agreement on a new rescue package.

