Fed's Kaplan sees two-three more rate hikes to hit 'neutral' level

NEW YORK: Another two to three interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve will likely put U.S. borrowing costs in "neutral" territory where it is neither stimulating nor restricting economic growth, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Friday.

At an event sponsored by the Manhattan Institute, Kaplan said he has not decided yet whether the Fed would need to raise rates above this neutral level.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)