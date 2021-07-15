Fed's Powell says stablecoins need appropriate regulatory framework

Business

Fed's Powell says stablecoins need appropriate regulatory framework

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that crypto currencies are unlikely to become a mainstream part of the U.S. payments system but stablecoins might be, adding that more regulations are needed before that can happen.

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are p
FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that crypto currencies are unlikely to become a mainstream part of the U.S. payments system but stablecoins might be, adding that more regulations are needed before that can happen.

"We have a pretty strong regulatory framework around bank deposits, for example, or money market funds," Powell said during a hearing before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. "That doesn’t exist currently for stablecoins and if they’re going to be a significant part of the payments universe - which we don’t think crypto assets will be but stablecoins might be - then we need an appropriate regulatory framework."

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark