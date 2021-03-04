Fed says US economy got off to modest start in 2021

The U.S. economic recovery continued at a modest pace over the first weeks of this year, with businesses optimistic about the months to come and demand for housing "robust," but the job market only showing slow improvement, the Federal Reserve reported on Wednesday.

"Economic activity expanded modestly from January to mid-February for most" of the Fed's 12 regional districts, the U.S. central bank said in its latest "Beige Book" compendium of anecdotes about the economy. "Most businesses remain optimistic regarding the next 6-12 months as COVID-19 vaccines become more widely distributed."

The Fed, however, reported that the labor market, which remains about 10 million jobs short of where it was before the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, was not gaining as much traction as had been hoped.

"Most Districts reported that employment levels rose over the reporting period, albeit slowly," the Fed said, an outcome disappointing to officials who have hoped their efforts to support the recovery would pay off in faster job creation.

Perhaps most notably, the parts of the economy hardest hit by the pandemic, including the leisure and hospitality sectors, have shown little improvement, and commercial real estate investments tied to those industries "deteriorated somewhat," the Fed said in its report.

The Fed is due to hold its next policy meeting in two weeks, at a time of increased optimism the coming year will see risks from the pandemic subside, and the economy register strong growth.

The boost in the economic outlook, driven by the country's expanding COVID-19 vaccination program and the potential for a US$1.9 trillion federal spending package, has prompted market speculation the Fed may be forced to scale back its support for the economy sooner than expected.

Fed officials in recent days have rebutted that idea by noting the long list of problems still facing the economy, from high joblessness to weak inflation, that would need to ease before it considers any change in monetary policy.

The latest Beige Book report gave voice to what recent economic data has shown: an economy whose breakout potential is so far just that, an aspiration that has net yet proved itself as the virus and recovery continue a tug of war.

In the Fed's Boston district, those in the restaurant industry, "were optimistic for the first time since the pandemic began," but at the same time faced the fact that with the virus still not controlled, "conventions that were supposed to take place in the Boston area during the summer of 2021 were postponed."

About 15per cent of the U.S. population has been vaccinated with at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Yet COVID-19 cases are being added at rate of around 50,000 daily, a decline from the winter surge but proof the virus is still in circulation.

At a time when forecasters anticipate economic growth perhaps rivaling the record rates seen immediately after World War Two, officials across the Fed's districts stuck to words like "modest" and "slight" to describe the pace of the current rebound.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)