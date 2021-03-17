Fed sees growth surge, above-target inflation in 2021 but no change on rates

Federal Reserve officials are due to issue new economic projections on Wednesday, with GDP growth likely to be a blow-out number that sets the stage for an historic experiment by U.S. central bank policymakers.

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve on Wednesday projected a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth and inflation this year as the COVID-19 crisis winds down, and repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come.

The U.S. central bank now sees the economy growing 6.5per cent this year - predicting the largest annual output growth since 1984 - and the unemployment rate falling to 4.5per cent by year's end, compared to growth of 4.2per cent and unemployment of 5per cent projected at its December policy meeting.

The pace of price increases is now expected to exceed the Fed's 2per cent target for the year, hitting 2.4per cent by year's end before falling back in 2022.

"Indicators of economic activity and employment have turned up," the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement that kept the benchmark overnight interest rate in a target range of zero to 0.25per cent.

The improvement in the Fed's economic outlook did not immediately alter policymakers' expectations for interest rates, though the weight of opinion did shift. Seven of 18 officials now expect to raise rates in 2023, compared to five in December.

Four officials now feel rates may need to rise as soon as next year, a change from zero as of the last projections in December.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell was holding a news conference to discuss the outcome of the latest two-day policy meeting.

The quarterly projections issued on Wednesday were the central bank's first since December, and incorporate developments including the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and the approval of two federal spending bills totaling about US$2.8 trillion.

U.S. stocks pared their losses following the release of the Fed's statement and projections, while longer-dated Treasury security yields held steady at higher levels. The S&P 500 index pulled to near the break-even level on the session and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose from the day's low to trade down about 0.4per cent.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was around 1.66per cent, up slightly on the day and around where it was before the release of the Fed statement.

The new projections show the Fed holding true to its new framework and a pledge not to overreact to the first hints of inflation. The jump this year is at least partly driven by the weak prices earlier in the pandemic, and inflation falls in 2022 as those numbers fall out of the calculation. The Fed sees rates staying steady despite that imminent jump.

Compared with the Fed's first pandemic-era forecasts, issued in June of last year, the latest projections show a remarkable turnaround, with the unemployment rate for the end of this year a full 2 percentage points below where policymakers anticipated previously, and something close to full employment within sight next year.

Less encouraging, the Fed's estimates of longer-run U.S. trend growth have not changed, and remain at a mediocre 1.8per cent, evidence the central bank does not think the pandemic is about to produce a flowering of productivity or innovation that would drive U.S. capacity higher.

