Business

Federal investigators probe business-card sales practices at AmEx - WSJ

Federal investigators are probing business-card sales practices at American Express Co, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3oqlUMK)

FILE PHOTO: An American Express credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustra
FILE PHOTO: An American Express credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration taken September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Illustration

AmEx did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

