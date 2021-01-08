Federal investigators probe business-card sales practices at AmEx - WSJ
Federal investigators are probing business-card sales practices at American Express Co, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3oqlUMK)
AmEx did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
