Federal Reserve gives small banks more time to file March financial statements
WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it was giving small U.S. banks another month to file financial statements due at the end of March.
The regulator said in a statement that institutions with under US$5 billion in assets would have an additional 30 days to file mandatory financial statements "in light of staffing priorities and disruptions" caused by coronavirus.
