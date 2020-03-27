Federal Reserve gives small banks more time to file March financial statements

The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it was giving small U.S. banks another month to file financial statements due at the end of March.

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve building pictured in Washington
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building pictured in Washington, U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

The regulator said in a statement that institutions with under US$5 billion in assets would have an additional 30 days to file mandatory financial statements "in light of staffing priorities and disruptions" caused by coronavirus.

