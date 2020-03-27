Federal Reserve gives small banks more time to file March financial statements

The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it was giving small U.S. banks another month to file financial statements due at the end of March.

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it was giving small U.S. banks another month to file financial statements due at the end of March.

The regulator said in a statement that institutions with under US$5 billion in assets would have an additional 30 days to file mandatory financial statements "in light of staffing priorities and disruptions" caused by coronavirus.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)