Federal Reserve orders Credit Suisse to strengthen anti-money laundering policies

Business

Federal Reserve orders Credit Suisse to strengthen anti-money laundering policies

The U.S. Federal Reserve ordered Credit Suisse Group AG on Friday to strengthen its anti-money laundering policies after bank examiners found deficiencies in its U.S. operations.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Bern
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Federal Reserve ordered Credit Suisse Group AG on Friday to strengthen its anti-money laundering policies after bank examiners found deficiencies in its U.S. operations.

The order directs the bank to adopt a formal plan to overhaul its policies within 90 days to ensure it is appropriately monitoring for illicit activity, and regularly report to the regulator on its progress.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark