FedEx commits US$3.2 billion following changes in tax law

Business

FedEx commits US$3.2 billion following changes in tax law

Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Friday it planned to spend more than US$3.2 billion in wage increases, bonuses, pension funding and capital investment, taking advantage of the lower tax rates.

FILE PHOTO: A FedEx Express Boeing 737-45D (BDSF) OO-TNN aircraft is seen at the Chopin International Airport in Warsaw, Poland January 8, 2018. Picture taken on January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Bookmark

REUTERS: Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Friday it planned to spend more than US$3.2 billion in wage increases, bonuses, pension funding and capital investment, taking advantage of the lower tax rates.

FedEx said the recent tax law changes would likely increase GDP and investment in the United States.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark