FedEx commits US$3.2 billion following changes in tax law

Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Friday it planned to spend more than US$3.2 billion in wage increases, bonuses, pension funding and capital investment, taking advantage of the lower tax rates.

REUTERS: Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Friday it planned to spend more than US$3.2 billion in wage increases, bonuses, pension funding and capital investment, taking advantage of the lower tax rates.

FedEx said the recent tax law changes would likely increase GDP and investment in the United States.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)