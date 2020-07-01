FedEx declines to issue 2021 forecast after profit falls

U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp said it would not issue a 2021 forecast after its fiscal fourth quarter adjusted profit tumbled amid a deadly pandemic that is upending lives and commerce around the globe.

The package delivery company, which is in turnaround mode as it grapples with an unexpected flood of coronavirus-related e-commerce shipments, reported adjusted net income of US$663 million, or US$2.53 per share, for the quarter ended May 31. That was down from an adjusted profit of US$1.32 billion, or US$5.01 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue slipped to US$17.4 billion from US$17.8 billion.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese)