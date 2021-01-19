FedEx Express unveils plan to lay off up to 6,300 employees in Europe

FedEx Corp's express unit on Tuesday announced a plan to lay off between 5,500 and 6,300 employees in Europe across operational teams and back-office functions, as it nears the completion of the network integration of its TNT Express unit.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

