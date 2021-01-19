FedEx Express unveils plan to lay off up to 6,300 employees in Europe

Business

FedEx Express unveils plan to lay off up to 6,300 employees in Europe

FedEx Corp's express unit on Tuesday announced a plan to lay off between 5,500 and 6,300 employees in Europe across operational teams and back-office functions, as it nears the completion of the network integration of its TNT Express unit.

A plane of FedEx Express carrying a first batch of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine is seen at LAX
A plane of FedEx Express carrying a first batch of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine is seen at LAX Airport, in Los Angeles

Bookmark

REUTERS: FedEx Corp's express unit on Tuesday announced a plan to lay off between 5,500 and 6,300 employees in Europe across operational teams and back-office functions, as it nears the completion of the network integration of its TNT Express unit.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark