FedEx plans six days per week, hire 55,000 workers for holiday season

FedEx Corp will expand its U.S. ground operations to six days per week to cater to the growing e-commerce demand and expected record volumes during the holiday season, the U.S. package delivery company said on Wednesday.

The company said it will increase hours for some existing employees and hire about 55,000 workers for the holiday season.

