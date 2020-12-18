FedEx profit leaps on rate hikes, e-commerce shipments

U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp on Thursday said quarterly profit almost doubled after rate hikes and spiking volume helped lower the cost of delivering pandemic-fueled e-commerce purchases to residential addresses.

Fiscal second quarter adjusted net income at FedEx jumped to US$1.30 billion, or US$4.83 per share, from US$660 million, or US$2.51 per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew 19per cent to US$20.6 billion.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese)