FedEx profit soars with pandemic-fueled delivery demand

REUTERS: U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp on Thursday said quarterly profit jumped on higher prices and surging volume from pandemic-fueled home e-commerce deliveries.

Fiscal third-quarter adjusted net income at the Memphis-based company increased to US$939 million, or US$3.47 per share, from US$371 million, or US$1.41 per share, a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Feb. 28 grew 23per cent to US$17.5 billion.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese)