FedEx revenue jumps as pandemic drives e-commerce bounce

REUTERS: U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp posted a 13.5per cent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by an increase in domestic residential shipments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted net income rose to US$1.28 billion, or US$4.87 per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 31, from US$800 million, or US$3.05 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to US$19.3 billion from US$17 billion.

