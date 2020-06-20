FedEx to record about US$370 million in charges in fourth quarter

U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp said https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1048911/000119312520174218/d949507d8k.htm on Friday it would record non-cash asset impairment charges of about US$370 million in the fourth quarter, primarily related to its retail unit that provides printing, packing and shipping services.

The business has seen declining revenue and temporary store closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will continue to hurt its operating performance in the near term, FedEx said in a filing.

FedEx does not expect to make any current or future cash expenditure as a result of the impairments, the company said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)