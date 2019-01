FedEx Corp said on Friday it began offering voluntary cash buyouts to certain U.S-based employees in a bid to reduce costs.

The company expects to incur charges of between US$450 million and US$575 million related to the program.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)