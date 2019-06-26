FedEx warns 2020 results to be hurt by trade war, shares fall 2per cent

FedEx Corp reported a 17.5per cent fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as an escalating U.S.-China trade war continued to weigh on the package delivery company.

REUTERS: Package delivery company FedEx Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, but warned its fiscal 2020 performance would be hurt by trade uncertainty and non-renewal of Amazon contract, sending its shares down 2per cent.

The company, which gets about a third of its revenue from outside the United States, is in the crosshairs of the Chinese government after two parcels sent via FedEx destined for Huawei addresses in Asia were diverted to the United States. FedEx said the packages were "misrouted in error."

"Our fiscal 2020 performance is being negatively affected by continued weakness in global trade and industrial production, especially at FedEx Express," Chief Financial Officer Alan Graf said in a statement.

Earlier this month, FedEx decided not to renew its contract with Amazon for U.S. cargo delivery through FedEx Express, the unit that delivers packages on planes.

FedEx said Amazon represented less than 1.3per cent of its total revenue in the last calendar year.

Adjusted net income fell to US$1.32 billion, or US$5.01 per share, for the fourth-quarter ended May 31, from US$1.60 billion, or US$5.91 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to US$17.8 billion from US$17.3 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of US$4.85 per share and revenue of US$17.79 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

