Ferrari sticks to FY targets after first quarter core profit up 14 percent

Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari confirmed its full-year targets after core earnings rose 14 in the first quarter, driven by a strong performance of its Portofino model.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 311 million euros (US$348 million) in the January-March period, Ferrari said on Tuesday.

That is above an average forecast of 284 million euros based on a Reuters poll of analysts.

Ferrari shares rose as much as 4.7 percent on the results.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Valentina Za)

Source: Reuters

