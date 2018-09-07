Ferrari to build a future as good as its past with new CEO: Chairman

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Under new CEO Louis Camilleri, Ferrari is determined to be as successful as it was under his predecessor Sergio Marchionne, the chairman of the Italian supercar maker told a shareholder meeting to approve Camilleri's appointment.

"Sergio Marchionne strengthened the foundations of Ferrari, now we can build on that for the future, which will be a bright future," John Elkann said on Friday.

"Under the leadership of Camilleri, Ferrari is determined to build a future that is as good as its past," he added.

Camilleri's appointment won the backing of 98 percent in a shareholder vote.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Potter)