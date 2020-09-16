Ferrari unveils new version of Portofino bestseller

MILAN: Ferrari presented the Portofino M, a modified version of its top-selling Portofino gran tourer, on Wednesday, continuing a rapid rollout of new models despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The new car, the first to be launched since the Italian sportscar maker temporarily shut down operations during a COVID-19 lockdown, was unveiled online, with video presentations outlining the model's restyling and technical innovations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Portofino M features a redesigned powertrain, eight-speed gearbox and a five-position Manettino switch that includes a race mode.

Ferrari, best known for its high performance sports cars, is now aiming to increase sales of easier-driving gran tourers (GTs), designed to be comfortable on longer road trips.

It has said previously that about 40per cent of total sales could come from GT models by 2022, up from 32per cent.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Mark Potter)

Advertisement