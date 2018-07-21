Fiat, Ferrari boards to meet on Marchionne succession: report

The boards of carmakers Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari will meet separately on Saturday to discuss succession plans for Sergio Marchionne, who is chief executive of both carmakers and has been on medical leave, Automotive News said.

MILAN: The boards of carmakers Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari will meet separately on Saturday to discuss succession plans for Sergio Marchionne, who is chief executive of both carmakers and has been on medical leave, Automotive News said.

The report, citing people familiar with the matter, also said Louis Carey Camilleri, a Ferrari board member and former chairman of Philip Morris International, would be named Ferrari's chief executive.

Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Bendeich)