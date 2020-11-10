Fiat, Peugeot unveil Stellantis logo in further step towards merger

Fiat Chrysler and PSA on Monday unveiled the logo of Stellantis - the company resulting from their planned merger - in what the two car makers described as a further step towards the finalisation of the deal.

In December, Italian American Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and French Peugeot maker PSA agreed to combine in a US$38 billion all-share deal to create the world's fourth-biggest carmaker, uniting brands such as Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Maserati with the likes of Peugeot, Opel, Citroen and DS.

"The logo symbolises the rich heritage of Stellantis' founding companies and the unique combined strengths of the new group's portfolio of 14 storied automotive brands, as well as the diversity of professional backgrounds of its employees working in all the regions," the two automakers said in a joint statement.

FCA and PSA in July said they had picked 'Stellantis' as a name for the merged group, adding it was in reference to the Latin verb "stello", which means "to brighten with stars". The names and the logos of the group's constituent brands will remain unchanged after the deal's projected close.

FCA and PSA on Monday reiterated they expected to finalise the merger by the end of the first quarter of next year.

