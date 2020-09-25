Fiat, PSA offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about merger

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA have offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about their plan to create the world's fourth-biggest carmaker, a European Commission filing showed on Friday.

BRUSSELS: Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA have offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about their plan to create the world's fourth-biggest carmaker, a European Commission filing showed on Friday.

The EU antitrust enforcer, which temporarily halted its investigation into the deal in July while waiting for the companies to provide requested data, did not set a deadline for its decision, the Commission showed.

The EU investigation focuses on whether the deal would hurt competition in small vans in 14 EU countries and Britain.

