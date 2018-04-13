Fiat chairman says working with Marchionne to find new CEO next year

Fiat Chrysler is working with its Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne to find his successor next year, the car group's chairman John Elkann said on Friday.

AMSTERDAM: Fiat Chrysler is working with its Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne to find his successor next year, the car group's chairman John Elkann said on Friday.

Marchionne has previously said he will step down as CEO in early 2019. He has repeatedly said his successor will be chosen from within the company.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Stephen Jewkes)