Fiat chairman says working with Marchionne to find new CEO next year

Fiat Chrysler is working with its Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne to find his successor next year, the car group's chairman John Elkann said on Friday.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne stands beside Fiat Chrysler Chairman Elkann at the 87th International
Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne stands beside Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann (R) during the presentation of the new Ferrari 812 Superfast at the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Marchionne has previously said he will step down as CEO in early 2019. He has repeatedly said his successor will be chosen from within the company.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

Source: Reuters

