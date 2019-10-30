Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner PSA in talks to combine - WSJ

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA are in talks to combine in a deal that could create a US$50 billion auto giant, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S., May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The deal could be in the form of an all-stock deal, the report said. https://on.wsj.com/36g46vq

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

