Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner PSA in talks to combine - WSJ

REUTERS: Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA are in talks to combine in a deal that could create a US$50 billion auto giant, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The deal could be in the form of an all-stock deal, the report said. https://on.wsj.com/36g46vq

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)