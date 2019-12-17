Fiat Chrysler board to meet Tuesday on proposed Peugeot deal: Sources

FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Fiat and Peugeot are seen in front of dealerships of the
FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Fiat and Peugeot are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Saint-Nazaire, France, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
MILAN/PARIS: The board of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon to consider taking the next steps toward a proposed merger with French automaker Peugeot SA, sources said on Monday.

Peugeot's board is also expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon, and is expected to consider a memorandum of understanding to formalize a proposed US$50 billion combination of the two European automakers, sources have said.

Source: Reuters

