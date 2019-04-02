Fiat Chrysler Canada's auto sales fall 11 percent in March

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday reported an 11 percent fall in total March sales in Canada.

The company, which is among the top four carmakers in the country, sold 21,684 vehicles in March, with its Alfa Brand reporting a 56 percent drop in sales.

Sales in the United States fell 7.3 percent, hit by a decline in sales across all of its major brands, except RAM trucks.

