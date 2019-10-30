Fiat Chrysler confirms talks with France's PSA over potential tie-up

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Italian-American auto maker Fiat Chrysler confirmed on Wednesday it was holding talks with French rival PSA for a potential tie-up aimed at creating one of the world's leading groups in the automotive industry.

MILAN: Italian-American auto maker Fiat Chrysler confirmed on Wednesday it was holding talks with French rival PSA for a potential tie-up aimed at creating one of the world's leading groups in the automotive industry.

The two auto makers are in talks to combine, in a deal that could create a US$50 billion player, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FCA said in a statement it had nothing more to add this time.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti)