Fiat Chrysler disagrees with Italy tax agency on underestimating US business

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Thursday it strongly disagreed with a tax authority claim that it had underestimated the value of its U.S. business following its acquisition of Chrysler.

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

"We are confident we will successfully make the case for a material reduction in the assessment," a FCA spokesperson said.

