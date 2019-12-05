Fiat Chrysler disagrees with Italy tax agency on underestimating US business
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Thursday it strongly disagreed with a tax authority claim that it had underestimated the value of its U.S. business following its acquisition of Chrysler.
MILAN: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Thursday it strongly disagreed with a tax authority claim that it had underestimated the value of its U.S. business following its acquisition of Chrysler.
"We are confident we will successfully make the case for a material reduction in the assessment," a FCA spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini)