Fiat Chrysler fourth-quarter lifted by North America business to meet expectations
Fiat Chrysler said its operating profit matched expectations in the fourth quarter, boosted by strong North American business and better results in Latin America, as it heads to a merger rival PSA .
MILAN: Fiat Chrysler said its operating profit matched expectations in the fourth quarter, boosted by strong North American business and better results in Latin America, as it heads to a merger rival PSA .
The Italian American carmaker said on Thursday its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) grew 7.1per cent to 2.12 billion euros (US$2.33 billion) in the final quarter of 2019.
Then result was in line with a 2.11 billion euro forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Stephen Jewkes)