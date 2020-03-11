Fiat Chrysler might temporarily close Italy plants in response to virus

Fiat Chrysler said on Wednesday it might temporarily close some plants in Italy, where necessary, in response to a coronavirus outbreak in the country, the largest in Europe.

MILAN: Fiat Chrysler said on Wednesday it might temporarily close some plants in Italy, where necessary, in response to a coronavirus outbreak in the country, the largest in Europe.

The automakers said it had intensified measures across its facilities to support the government's directives to curb the spread of the infectious virus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti)