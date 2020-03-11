Fiat Chrysler might temporarily close Italy plants in response to virus

Fiat Chrysler said on Wednesday it might temporarily close some plants in Italy, where necessary, in response to a coronavirus outbreak in the country, the largest in Europe.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) worker, wearing a protective face mask, leaves a Mirafiori plant, after the Italian government puts the whole country on lockdown as new coronavirus cases surge, in Turin, Italy March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

The automakers said it had intensified measures across its facilities to support the government's directives to curb the spread of the infectious virus.

