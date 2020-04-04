Fiat Chrysler postpones shareholders' meeting and resolution on dividend to late June

Fiat Chrysler said on Friday it decided to postpone to late June its shareholders' meeting scheduled for April 16, as a consequence of the continuing coronavirus emergency.

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said in a statement that the decision on its shareholders' meeting would result in the postponement of a resolution on the automaker's planned 1.1 billion euro (US$1.2 billion) ordinary dividend on last year's results.

(US$1 = 0.9254 euros)

