Fiat Chrysler postpones shareholders' meeting and resolution on dividend to late June
MILAN: Fiat Chrysler said on Friday it decided to postpone to late June its shareholders' meeting scheduled for April 16, as a consequence of the continuing coronavirus emergency.
Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said in a statement that the decision on its shareholders' meeting would result in the postponement of a resolution on the automaker's planned 1.1 billion euro (US$1.2 billion) ordinary dividend on last year's results.
(US$1 = 0.9254 euros)
