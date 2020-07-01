Fiat Chrysler quarterly US auto sales slump 39per cent

Fiat Chrysler quarterly US auto sales slump 39per cent

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported a 39per cent drop in U.S. sales in the second quarter, hit by lower demand for its Jeep and Dodge sport utility vehicles and Ram pick-up trucks due to the coronavirus crisis.

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo
The company said it sold 367,086 vehicles in the quarter, compared with 597,685 units a year earlier.

