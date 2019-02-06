Fiat Chrysler recalling 882,000 pickup trucks in two call backs

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Tuesday it will recall 882,000 pickup trucks worldwide in two new recalls to address steering and pedal issues.

WASHINGTON: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Tuesday it will recall 882,000 pickup trucks worldwide in two new recalls to address steering and pedal issues.

The Italian-American automaker said it is recalling about 660,000 heavy duty Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks from the 2013 through 2017 model years, including 574,000 in the United States because of the potential for drivers to experience steering loss. It said it has reports of one injury and eight accidents that may be related to the issue. The company is also recalling 222,000 2019 Ram 1500 pickup trucks worldwide to better secure brake pedals while the vehicles’ adjustable-pedal feature is in use.

Advertisement

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)