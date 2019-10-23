Fiat Chrysler to build new battery hub in Turin

Fiat Chrysler to build new battery hub in Turin

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S., May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

MILAN: Fiat Chrysler will build a new battery assembly complex in its Mirafiori plant in Turin, with an initial investment of 50 million euros (US$56 million), the Italian American auto maker said on Tuesday.

Batteries produced in the new complex will be used by the new generation of full electric models, FCA said in a statement.

