Fiat Chrysler to list robot-making unit Comau

Business

Fiat Chrysler to list robot-making unit Comau

Fiat Chrysler said on Monday it planned to list its robot-making unit Comau and had appointed Paolo Carmassi as the company's new chief executive for the purpose.

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Bookmark

MILAN: Fiat Chrysler said on Monday it planned to list its robot-making unit Comau and had appointed Paolo Carmassi as the company's new chief executive for the purpose.

In December, when announcing its tie-up deal with Peugeot maker PSA , FCA said Comau would be spun-off shortly after completing the merger of the two carmakers and that its shares would be distributed to shareholders of the new group.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark