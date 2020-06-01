Fiat Chrysler to list robot-making unit Comau

Fiat Chrysler said on Monday it planned to list its robot-making unit Comau and had appointed Paolo Carmassi as the company's new chief executive for the purpose.

In December, when announcing its tie-up deal with Peugeot maker PSA , FCA said Comau would be spun-off shortly after completing the merger of the two carmakers and that its shares would be distributed to shareholders of the new group.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Stephen Jewkes)