Fiat Chrysler US auto sales fall 2per cent in fourth quarter

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported a 2per cent fall in U.S. auto sales in the fourth quarter, hurt by lower sales of its Jeep sport utility vehicles and Dodge crossover SUVs and minivans.

Logo of car manufacturer Fiat is seen in Zurich
FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Fiat is seen in Zurich, Switzerland October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Fiat Chrysler sold 542,519 vehicles in the United States in the latest quarter from 555,221 a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

